Biden warns Putin of unprecedented sanctions if Ukraine attacked

Washington, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden said Wednesday he's warned President Vladimir Putin that Moscow will face economic sanctions "like none he's ever seen" should Russian troops massed on the Ukrainian border launch an attack.

The dramatic warning came a day after Biden and Putin talked for two hours by video link, and the US leader said his Russian counterpart got "the message." "I made it very clear if in fact he invades Ukraine there will be severe consequences, severe consequences -- economic consequences like none he's ever seen or ever have been seen," Biden told reporters at the White House.

But Biden added that sending US troops to confront Russia was "not on the table." Adding to diplomatic pressure on the Kremlin leader, new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of "consequences" for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a huge Russian project to deliver natural gas to Germany.

The White House has suggested that stopping the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could be part of an economic response, although the issue is controversial in Europe, which relies heavily on Russian energy resources.

France's foreign ministry said in a statement that Russia would face "strategic and massive consequences."And US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he'd heard a similar message during talks with the president of the European Council, Charles Michel.

They "agreed on the need to impose swift and severe costs on Russia if it escalates its aggression in Ukraine," State Department spokesman Ned price said.