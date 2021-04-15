UrduPoint.com
Biden Warns Taliban, Presses Pakistan As He Announces Afghan Exit

Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden warned the Taliban Wednesday he would hold them accountable on Afghanistan after the US exit and pressed nations including Pakistan to play supportive roles.

"We will hold the Taliban accountable for its commitment not to allow any terrorists to threaten the US or its allies from Afghan soil. The Afghan government has made that commitment to us as well," Biden said in a speech announcing an end to America's longest war.

"We will ask other countries in the region to support Afghanistan, especially Pakistan, as well as Russia, China, India and Turkey." Notably not naming Iran, Biden said that the countries in the region "have a significant stake in the stable future" of Afghanistan.

Pakistan is the historic backer of the Taliban, whose 1996-2001 regime was ousted by a US invasion following the September 11 attacks.

Under an agreement negotiated by former president Donald Trump's administration, the Taliban promised not to give sanctuary to Al-Qaeda or other foreign extremists -- the original reason for the 2001 invasion.

Biden, while saying the United States has accomplished its mission, saluted the efforts of the Afghan government and promised to maintain support.

"They will continue to fight valiantly on behalf of the Afghans at great cost," Biden said.

