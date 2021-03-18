UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Warns US May Miss Deadline To Exit Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 08:40 AM

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden has said that it would be "tough" to meet the deadline to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan by May 1, as agreed with the Taliban in a deal secured under Donald Trump.

The Taliban insurgents have largely stuck to a promise not to attack US or other foreign troops since the agreement was struck in February last year, but they say the date to end America's longest war is inflexible.

"Could happen, but it is tough," Biden said when asked about the May 1 deadline in a tv interview broadcast on Wednesday. "I'm in the process of making that decision now." The Taliban quickly reacted to Biden's comments, with a spokesman telling AFP there would be "consequences" if the United States did not stick to the agreed timetable -- further raising pressure on the fragile peace process.

Biden also took a direct swipe at Trump's Afghanistan policy, saying it "was not a very solidly negotiated deal" that the then-president oversaw.

"The failure to have an orderly transition from the Trump presidency to my presidency... has cost me time and consequences. That's one of the issues we're talking about now, in terms of Afghanistan," he added.

The United States is supposed to pull out all its troops by May 1 in an agreement that saw the Taliban agree to peace talks with the Afghan administration of President Ashraf Ghani.

The insurgents also vowed not to allow territory to be used by "terrorists" -- the original goal of the US invasion following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

But the supposed peace talks held in Qatar since September have made little progress.

Washington wants to jump-start the process and get the Taliban and Afghan government to agree to some form of power-sharing.

Major urban centers in Afghanistan are in the grip of a worsening terror campaign in the form of deadly attacks targeting politicians, civil servants, academics, rights activists and journalists.

The Taliban deny all responsibility but the government says they are to blame -- either directly, or by using proxies.

As the May deadline looms closer, Russia on Thursday is to host a conference featuring high-level delegations from the Taliban and Afghan government -- as well from the United States, Pakistan and China.

At the talks, the insurgents will be led by the Taliban's co-founder and deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, while the Afghan government side is headed by former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah.

Pakistan, which holds the most outside influence over the Taliban, is represented by veteran diplomat Mohammed Sadiq, while the US sent long-time Afghan envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

The United Nations, which is not participating in the Moscow talks, meanwhile announced that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had nomination a new personal envoy, Jean Arnault, to work for peace in Afghanistan.

Analysts suggest a face-saving compromise on the US withdrawal could be hashed out, with Washington saying it has met its obligations while leaving some US experts attached to Afghan forces in advisory roles.

A complete exit of US troops -- given the vital air cover provided to Afghan ground forces -- would further loosen Kabul's tenuous grip on the countryside.

Trump, who dubbed the conflict America's "endless war," cut troop numbers during his final days in office to 2,500 -- their lowest figure since the start of operations 20 years ago.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Moscow Russia China Washington Trump Qatar Progress United States February May September Ashraf Ghani TV All From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attacks in Niger

8 hours ago

Abbas rival accuses president of failing Palestini ..

9 hours ago

UN leaders speak out against Islamophobia and anti ..

9 hours ago

Parliamentary work is key for UAE’s aspirations ..

9 hours ago

Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge as P ..

9 hours ago

Italian Court Acquits Eni, Shell in Nigeria Briber ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.