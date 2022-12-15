UrduPoint.com

Biden Watches World Cup Semi With Morocco PM

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Biden watches World Cup semi with Morocco PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden on Wednesday saluted Morocco's achievement as the first African and Arab country in the World Cup semi-finals as he watched the match alongside its prime minister.

Biden, not known for being punctual or concise, was keenly aware of the history-making World Cup match against France as he delivered a speech to nearly 50 heads of state gathered for a US-Africa summit in Washington.

"I know you're saying to yourselves, make it short, Biden, there's a semi-final game coming up. I get it," he said to laughter and applause.

He quipped that he saw climate envoy John Kerry, a well-known fan of soccer, nodding in agreement.

Biden stayed true to his word, wrapping up shortly after kickoff.

He then watched the match with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and several other leaders attending the summit at central Washington's convention center.

Posting a picture afterward in which he looked intensely at the screen with his guests, Biden said it was a "great honor" to watch the match together.

"No matter who you're rooting for, it was remarkable to watch how much this team has been able to achieve," Biden wrote on Twitter.

Morocco wound up losing to France, one of the closest US allies, whose President Emmanuel Macron paid a state visit two weeks ago.

The United States was eliminated earlier in the tournament by The Netherlands.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Washington Twitter France Visit United States Morocco Netherlands Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

25 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

30 minutes ago
 Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Cri ..

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago ..

10 hours ago
 EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free trave ..

EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free travel

10 hours ago
 Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

10 hours ago
 Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthod ..

Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthodox sites

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.