UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden 'watching Closely' As Floyd Murder Trial Begins: Spokeswoman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:30 PM

Biden 'watching closely' as Floyd murder trial begins: spokeswoman

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Joe Biden will closely monitor developments in the trial of the police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last year, the US president's spokeswoman said Monday.

"He certainly will be watching closely, as Americans across the country will be watching," Jen Psaki said.

"At the time of George Floyd's death, he talked about this as being an event that really opened up a wound in the American public."

Related Topics

Police George Event

Recent Stories

SEWA announces electronic transformation in provid ..

18 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, French Ambassador discuss academic ..

18 minutes ago

‘The Future is Proud of Our Health’ initiative ..

1 hour ago

Aldar unveils AED 500m re-development plan to rede ..

2 hours ago

UAE supports Syrian people with USD 30 million at ..

2 hours ago

Senate of the Philippines expresses gratitude to M ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.