Biden 'watching closely' as Floyd murder trial begins: spokeswoman

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Joe Biden will closely monitor developments in the trial of the police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last year, the US president's spokeswoman said Monday.

"He certainly will be watching closely, as Americans across the country will be watching," Jen Psaki said.

"At the time of George Floyd's death, he talked about this as being an event that really opened up a wound in the American public."