Biden Will Not Accept Nomination In Person At Democratic Convention: Party

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Biden will not accept nomination in person at Democratic convention: party

Washington, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Joe Biden will not attend the Democratic convention to accept the party's nomination to be its presidential election candidate after the event was further scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday.

Biden "will no longer travel to Milwaukee and will instead address the nation and accept the Democratic nomination from his home state of Delaware," the party said in a statement, announcing that no speakers would physically attend the August 17-20 convention.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

