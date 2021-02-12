Biden will take part, remotely, in Munich security talks next week: organisers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden will take part, remotely, in next week's Munich Security Conference, the organisers said on Thursday.

"We are pleased and honored to announce that @POTUS Joe #Biden will return virtually to the @MunSecConf stage on February 19," the organisers of the annual event said on Twitter.

Biden took part in the 2009 and 2013 Munich Security Conferences when he was vice president to Barack Obama.

The meeting attracts heads of state and government as well as business leaders, security specialists and diplomats Due to the coronavirus pandemic this year's event, which runs from February 19-21, will take place online.

Biden, in what could be his first speech to a European audience since taking office last month,The Munich event will also hear from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US international climate envoy John Kerry.