Biden Win 'good For EU': Spain PM

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Biden win 'good for EU': Spain PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Spain's prime minister on Tuesday hailed Joe Biden's presidential election win in the United States, saying it was "very good news for Spain and the European Union".

The Democrat, who is to replace Republican Donald Trump as US president in January, is seen as more sympathetic to Europe and more of a multilateralist on trade and international affairs.

"I think this is very good news for Spain and the European Union after four complex and difficult years which we have had with the outgoing (Trump) administration," said Pedro Sanchez during a debate in the Senate when asked about the outcome of the US election.

The socialist prime minister recalled that Trump had "raised tariffs which affected important sectors of our economy such as the agro-industry".

"We are all very aware of what happened during the last four years.. with respect to the European Union," Sanchez said.

As the world's largest olive and olive oil producing country, Spain was hit hard when Washington imposed duties of around 35 percent on black Spanish olives in 2018 after saying they were being sold too cheaply and benefited from unfair subsidies that hurt US producers.

The Trump administration also imposed stiff import tariffs on several other European agricultural products, including Spanish olive oil, wine and cheese, in a long-running spat over subsidies to planemaker Airbus.

In addition, Washington slapped tariffs on EU steel and aluminium and constantly waved a threat of levies against Germany's world-leading auto industry.

