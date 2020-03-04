Biden wins Democratic primary in Arkansas: US networks

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Joe Biden has won the Democratic Primary in Arkansas, US media projected, continuing his impressive showing in the crucial Super Tuesday contests to pick a challenger to take on President Donald Trump.

The victory is his sixth of the night against just two for his main rival, the leftist Senator Bernie Sanders, who has so far carried his home state Vermont and Colorado. There are 14 states at play.

Arkansas has 31 delegates and is the latest southern state to be won by Biden, a centrist who has the backing of his party's establishment.

Exit polls have underscored strong African American support for Biden, who served two terms as Barack Obama's vice president.

A total of 1,357 delegates are at stake on Tuesday, about a third of the overall national total.