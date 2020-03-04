Biden wins Democratic primary in Minnesota: US networks

Washington, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Joe Biden has won the Democratic Primary in Minnesota, US media projected, continuing his strong Super Tuesday performance and beating his main rival Bernie Sanders in a second state the leftist won in 2016.

The midwestern state has 75 delegates and is the former vice president's seventh of the Super Tuesday contests to pick a challenger to take on President Donald Trump.

Sanders meanwhile picked up his third win of the night, winning in the western state of Utah.

A total of 1,357 delegates are at stake on Tuesday, about a third of the overall national total.