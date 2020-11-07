Biden wins in Nevada: US media

Washington, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Joe Biden has won the contested state of Nevada, US media projected Saturday -- helping him solidifying his lead over Donald Trump in the all-important tally of Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

The New York Times and Fox news called the race in the Silver State -- which has six electoral votes -- in favor of the veteran Democrat.

Earlier in the day, US television networks declared Biden the winner of Tuesday's election by projecting his victory in the decisive battleground of Pennsylvania. Adding those two states, Biden has at least 279 electoral votes.

The magic number to win the White House is 270 out of the total 538 votes in the Electoral College, which formally decides the presidency.

Trump stands at 214 electoral votes.