UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Wins Primary In Warren's Home State Massachusetts: US Networks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:30 AM

Biden wins primary in Warren's home state Massachusetts: US networks

Washington, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Joe Biden won the Democratic Primary in Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, US media projected, delivering a potential knockout blow to Senator Elizabeth Warren in her home state.

Warren, who along with Senator Bernie Sanders represents the progressive wing of the Democratic party, has seen her candidacy flounder after leading some national polls as recently as October.

The northeastern state she represents sends 91 delegates to the party's convention in July and was yet another impressive win for Biden on a night that cemented his comeback following a stumbling early campaign.

The former vice president built a lead as 14 states voted to pick the Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump, with eight projected wins so far against three for Sanders.

Related Topics

Trump Lead July October Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Education Ministry announces early 4-week spring v ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Malaysia discuss ways t ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Greek PM discuss bilateral ties ..

8 hours ago

UAE lowers interest rates on CDs as of 4 March

9 hours ago

Trump Holds Phone Talks With Taliban's Chief Negot ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.