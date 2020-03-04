(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Joe Biden won the Democratic Primary in Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, US media projected, delivering a potential knockout blow to Senator Elizabeth Warren in her home state.

Warren, who along with Senator Bernie Sanders represents the progressive wing of the Democratic party, has seen her candidacy flounder after leading some national polls as recently as October.

The northeastern state she represents sends 91 delegates to the party's convention in July and was yet another impressive win for Biden on a night that cemented his comeback following a stumbling early campaign.

The former vice president built a lead as 14 states voted to pick the Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump, with eight projected wins so far against three for Sanders.