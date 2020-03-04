Biden wins Virginia, Sanders takes Vermont on Super Tuesday

Burlington, United States, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Former vice president Joe Biden was projected to win the key Virginia Primary and leftist frontrunner Bernie Sanders triumphed in his home state of Vermont as polls closed in the first of 14 states voting Tuesday to pick a Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump.

US networks predicted that Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist on a mission to reshape America's economy, would win as expected in Vermont.

However, the 77-year-old centrist Biden looked set to take the far bigger and more diverse Virginia, where polls also closed at 7:00 pm (0000 GMT Wednesday).

From there, the action was to pick up speed, with polls closing across a slew of states in the following hours, before culminating in delegate-rich California at 11:00 pm (0400 GMT).

The nominating contests across the country give the dwindling field of Democratic hopefuls a giant potential haul of delegates in their bid to win the nomination -- and begin campaigning in earnest against the Republican incumbent.

Many in the Democratic Party are desperate to stop Sanders' strong showing in the delegate race, saying the senator will be destroyed in a general election where Trump has signaled he will brand him a socialist bent on ending the American way of life.

Biden, counted out after a stumbling early campaign, suddenly rebounded with a landslide win in South Carolina a few days ago, followed by the coordinated decisions by two moderate candidates -- Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar -- to withdraw and endorse their former rival.

But Sanders' enthusiastic base is convinced only he can take on Trump, who also defied his party's establishment and more moderate wing four years ago to claim a surprise victory against Democratic heavyweight Hillary Clinton.

"We need energy. We need excitement. I think our campaign is that campaign," said the 78-year-old Sanders.

Sanders supporter Jamison Hanning, a 45-year-old plastics industry technician, said he was "pretty confident" despite the Biden pushback.

"I mean it is just people in the establishment being afraid of things being shaken up," he said.

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren were also on the ballot.

Trump, who feels confident with a strong economy and the benefit of having campaigned for re-election since the day he took office, said he would be watching closely.

"It's going to be a very interesting evening of television. It's going to really be something," he said.

Asked whom he wanted to face, he answered: "Anybody."Two new national polls have shown Biden surging past Sanders.