Biden wins White House with at least 279 electoral votes, Trump at 214

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden on Saturday won the presidency, wresting the White House from Donald Trump with a victory in Pennsylvania that put him past the magic number of 270 electoral votes.

CNN, Fox News, NBC and other networks called the race in Biden's favor after projecting he had won in Pennsylvania, the biggest prize that was left on the map with 20 electoral votes.

Before Saturday, Biden had at least 253 electoral votes, meaning the win in the Keystone State put him at 273. He later claimed victory in Nevada, boosting his total to 279.

Some US media outlets have also declared him the winner in Arizona, which would put him at 290.

Biden has captured 24 states including his home state Delaware and big prizes California and New York, as well as the US capital.

The former vice president has flipped four states won by Trump in 2016 -- Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and, according to two news organizations, Arizona.

US media outlets have projected wins for the Republican incumbent in 23 states including big prizes Florida and Texas, as well as Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio -- all states he won in 2016.

As it stands, there are three states still left uncalled -- Alaska, Georgia and North Carolina. But Biden's lead is now insurmountable.

In the case of Arizona, Fox News and the Associated Press have already called the race in Biden's favor. But other networks including CNN and NBC News have held back thus far, as the race remains tight.

Nebraska split its electoral votes between the two candidates -- four for Trump and one for Biden. Maine was won by Biden, but he seized only three of the four electoral votes on offer, with the last allocated to Trump.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC, CBS and The New York Times.

TRUMP (214) Alabama (9) Arkansas (6) Florida (29) Idaho (4) Indiana (11) Iowa (6) Kansas (6) Kentucky (8) Louisiana (8) Maine (1)*** Mississippi (6) Missouri (10) Montana (3) Nebraska (4)** North Dakota (3) Ohio (18) Oklahoma (7) South Carolina (9) South Dakota (3) Tennessee (11) Texas (38) Utah (6) West Virginia (5) Wyoming (3) BIDEN (279/290) Arizona (11)* California (55) Colorado (9) Connecticut (7) Delaware (3) District of Columbia (3) Hawaii (4) Illinois (20) Maine (3)*** Maryland (10) Massachusetts (11) Michigan (16) Minnesota (10) Nebraska (1)** Nevada (6) New Hampshire (4) New Jersey (14) New Mexico (5) New York (29) Oregon (7) Pennsylvania (20) Rhode Island (4) Vermont (3) Virginia (13) Washington (12) Wisconsin (10) STATES NOT YET CALLED Alaska Arizona (*) Georgia North Carolina * Arizona has been placed in the Biden column by the Associated Press and Fox News, but other networks including CNN and NBC News have said the race is still too close to call.

** Nebraska splits its five electoral votes -- two electors are assigned based on the plurality of votes in the state, and the other three are awarded based on congressional district. Biden took one vote, in the 2nd congressional district.

*** Maine has a similar method to Nebraska. Of its four electoral votes, three have been projected for Biden, while the fourth went to Trump.