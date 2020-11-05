UrduPoint.com
Biden Wins Wisconsin, In Blow To Trump: US Media

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 12:50 AM

Biden wins Wisconsin, in blow to Trump: US media

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Democrat Joe Biden has won the vital battleground of Wisconsin, flipping a state won by Donald Trump in 2016 and boosting his own chances of winning the White House, US media projected.

CNN and The New York Times, citing the Associated Press, called the race in favor of the former vice president, giving him 10 more electoral votes and a total so far of 248. The magic number for victory is 270.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

