UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Withdraws Budget Chief Pick After Senate Pushback

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 09:40 AM

Biden withdraws budget chief pick after Senate pushback

Washington, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Joe Biden on Tuesday abandoned his plan for Neera Tanden to be White House budget director after pushback from key senators, marking the first cabinet defeat for the US president.

The nomination collapsed when centrists on both sides of the political aisle made clear they were not going to vote for Tanden thanks to several of her previous tweets in which she disparaged lawmakers, including some who would have been charged with voting on her confirmation.

"I have accepted Neera Tanden's request to withdraw her name from nomination for Director of the Office of Management and Budget," Biden said in a statement.

"I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my administration." The announcement came amid growing recognition that Tanden, who currently heads a progressive think tank, did not have enough support after one Democrat and multiple moderate Republicans in the evenly divided Senate said they would not vote for her.

"Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities," Tanden, 50, wrote Biden in a letter withdrawing her nomination.

Several other Biden picks have made it into their posts with bipartisan support, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

Two more nominees were confirmed Tuesday: Council of Economic Advisors chair Cecilia Rouse, the first Black person to serve in the position, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The Tanden defeat highlights the extraordinary power that now rests in the hands of a single moderate Democrat, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who announced last week that he would oppose her.

With the chamber deadlocked at 50-50, Biden needs the entire Democratic caucus to hang together on nominations and critical pieces of legislation if they do not earn Republican support.

Later this week the Senate is expected to vote on the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package. No Republican has offered their support for the bill.

Related Topics

Senate Vote Budget Pentagon White House Virginia Austin Tank Chamber Commerce From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

9 hours ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

9 hours ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

10 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

10 hours ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.