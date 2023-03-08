UrduPoint.com

Biden Woos Blue Collar Seniors In (unofficial) Reelection Push

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Washington, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :President Joe Biden leaned harder into a -- still unofficial -- reelection campaign Tuesday, making a pitch to older, blue collar Americans with proposals to protect their health care by taxing the wealthy.

The first peek at Biden's budget blueprint -- to be revealed in full Thursday -- showed a strategy to extend the solvency of Medicare, the government-funded health insurance program for seniors "by at least 25 years" -- by raising taxes on upper tier households.

"Let's ask the wealthiest to pay just a little bit more of their fair share, to strengthen Medicare for everyone over the long term," the 80-year-old president wrote in a New York Times column accompanying the proposals.

With Republicans in charge of the House of Representatives, the Democratic president's proposals will face a bitter spending fight in Congress -- a situation Biden seems ready to wield for his political advantage.

"For decades, I've listened to my Republican friends claim that the only way to be serious about preserving Medicare is to cut benefits," he wrote in the Times.

"The budget I am releasing this week will make the Medicare trust fund solvent beyond 2050 without cutting a penny in benefits," he promised.

More than 60 million people in the United States, mostly those over age 65, rely on Medicare for their health insurance.

According to the White House, the program is at risk of running out of money by 2028 without intervention.

Biden's plan would increase the Medicare tax rate from 3.8 percent to 5.0 percent on income above $400,000 per year.

"These are common-sense changes that I'm confident an overwhelming majority of Americans support," Biden wrote.

"Republican plans that protect billionaires from a penny more in taxes -- but won't protect a retired firefighter's hard-earned Medicare benefits -- are just detached from the reality that hardworking families live with every day," he wrote.

Previewing a Republican line of attack, one lawmaker hit back immediately at the plan.

"Biden's budget does nothing to legitimately address lowering our debilitating national debt," tweeted Senator Mike Braun. "At some point, the numbers will catch up to us -- and that will be (a) very bad day for Americans."

