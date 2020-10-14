Biden woos seniors in US election battleground Florida

Pembroke Pines, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as he visited the battleground state of Florida on Tuesday to court elderly American voters, who went for the Republican in 2016 but appear to be swinging to the Democrat this time around.

"The only senior that Donald Trump cares about is the senior Donald Trump," the 77-year-old Biden told a small gathering at a retirement community center in Pembroke Pines, north of Miami.

"He's never been focused on you," Biden said. "This president cares more about the stock market than he does about the well-being of seniors." "His handling of this pandemic has been erratic, just like his presidency has been," he said.

Biden recalled that Trump had once remarked that the virus -- which has left over 215,000 people dead in the US, many of them elderly -- "infects virtually nobody." "You are expendable, you are forgettable, you are virtually nobody. That's how he sees this," said Biden, who wore a face mask throughout his remarks.

The former vice president's visit to Florida came a day after Trump held a campaign rally in the Sunshine State, his first since being hospitalized for Covid-19.

Unlike Biden's small, socially distanced gatherings, thousands of supporters packed an airport tarmac for the president's return to the campaign trail.

Trump, 74, was to host a rally Tuesday night in Pennsylvania followed by visits this week to Iowa, North Carolina, Florida and Georgia as part of a frenzied push to make up ground on Biden, who is leading by double digits in the national polls.

Iowa and Georgia were two states which Trump won handily in 2016 but polls show tight races in both three weeks ahead of the November 3 election.

Florida and its 29 votes in the Electoral College went to Trump in 2016, helping propel his upset victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Americans over the age of 65 favored Trump over Clinton by a margin of 53 percent to 45 percent, according to the Pew Research Center and exit polls.

But the latest polls show a dramatic shift away from Trump among seniors this time around, driven in large part by his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic which has taken a disproportionate toll among the elderly.

A recent NBC/Wall Street Journal poll had Biden leading Trump among seniors by 27 points -- 62 percent to 35 percent -- while a CNN/SSRS poll had him up by 21 points among Americans 65 and older -- 60 percent to 39 percent.