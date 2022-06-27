UrduPoint.com

Biden, Xi To Contact Each Other In 'next Few Weeks:' US Official

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Biden, Xi to contact each other in 'next few weeks:' US official

Elmau Castle, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are set to make contact in the "next few weeks," a senior US official told reporters Monday.

They "will have the opportunity to engage over the course of the next few weeks," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

A new call between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies has been long expected amid tensions over trade, China's sabre rattling around Taiwan, and pressure on Beijing not to help Russia get around Western sanctions over the Ukraine invasion.

A week ago, Biden said he planned on "having a conversation with President Xi." "We haven't set a time yet," he said, while a few days earlier he'd said the call could be "soon".

The last video conference between the two leaders was on March 18, when Biden warned Xi against assisting Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

A key item in the next discussion will be Biden's possible decision to lift some of the trade tariffs imposed under Donald Trump, with billions of Dollars of Chinese imports facing 25 percent duties.

The penalties were aimed at punishing what the United States says are China's unfair trade practices and protecting US manufacturers.

The move was popular politically but with inflation at 40-year highs in the United States, Biden is scrambling to find ways to relieve price pressure and he has said that lifting some tariffs is under consideration.

Any decision would likely have to come soon, as some of the Trump tariffs are set to expire starting July 6 unless they are renewed.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia China Trump Beijing Price United States March July Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

1 hour ago
 PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Ox ..

PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Oxford University's Union Presid ..

1 hour ago
 Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways ..

Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways, and public transport: NCOC

2 hours ago
 Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in ..

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in July

3 hours ago
 PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

4 hours ago
 PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.