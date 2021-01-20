UrduPoint.com
Bidens Attend Mass With Republican, Democratic Congress Leaders

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Bidens attend mass with Republican, Democratic Congress leaders

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden attended a mass at St Matthew's Cathedral in Washington, DC on Wednesday morning, accompanied by Democratic and Republican leaders of Congress in a symbol of unity ahead of his inauguration.

The future 46th President of the United States was accompanied by his wife Jill Biden, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and House leader Kevin McCarthy.

