UrduPoint.com

Biden's Cornerstone Climate, Health Bill Back Before The Senate

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Biden's cornerstone climate, health bill back before the Senate

Washington, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :After 18 months, a possible victory for Joe Biden's social and climate reform legislation seems within reach: Congress on Saturday began debating a revised version of the US president's cornerstone bill, the fruit of numerous compromises with those on his party's right.

Biden, who took office promising big reforms, is calling the bill "a game-changer for working families." The legislation -- officially known as the Inflation Reduction Act -- includes $370 billion toward ambitious climate goals and $64 billion for health care.

That would make it the largest investment yet in clean energy by the United States, something that Biden has called "historic." Despite yearly fires and deadly flooding in parts of the country, the climate crisis does not register high on the average household's list of concerns, falling below issues such as inflation or unemployment.

To garner support for their climate initiatives, Democrats sweetened the legislation with tax credits for producers and consumers of wind, solar and nuclear power.

But the package also would make billions of Dollars in tax credits available to some of the country's worst polluters to help them in the transition to cleaner energy. That move has been sharply criticized by the party's progressive wing, though most have accepted it as a necessary evil.

Funding would additionally be allocated toward protecting forests from the increasingly extreme wildfire seasons that have ravaged the US West in recent years, a phenomenon scientists say is directly linked to climate change.

- Tackling drug prices - The bill additionally tackles exorbitant drug prices for medication such as insulin, in an attempt to ease the immense inequality that exists in US access to health care.

"The anguish of people not being able to pay for medicines that may save their lives will be greatly reduced," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said.

A major reform in the bill would, for example, force pharmaceutical companies to offer rebates for certain drugs if the prices are rising faster than inflation.

And for the first time, the Federal Medicare program would be empowered to directly negotiate the prices of certain drugs with those companies.

The cost of some medication in the United States can be up to ten times more expensive than in other wealthy nations, a point regularly made by the Biden camp.

The bill also aims to reduce the federal deficit via a minimum corporate tax of 15 percent for all companies with profits exceeding $1 billion.

- 'To rob American families' - The ambitious spending plan is popular among Americans, according to several polls, but has been strongly denounced by Republicans, who say Biden will stoke record-breaking inflation.

"Democrats have already robbed American families once through inflation," said Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, "and now their solution is to rob American families a second time." But Republicans' tools to block the legislation are limited: because it is a spending bill, Democrats can use a mechanism known as reconciliation to pass it without any votes from across the aisle.

The Republicans could, however, try to slow the legislative process by presenting amendments during debate.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill by early next week. After that, it will head to the House of Representatives, where Democrats have a narrow majority.

Biden, seeking a political win with fewer than 100 days before November's midterm elections, is urging Congress to pass it without further delay.

Related Topics

Senate Drugs Vote Nuclear Stoke United States Turkish Lira May November Democrats Congress All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

21 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

4 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

9 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

9 hours ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.