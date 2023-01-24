UrduPoint.com

Biden's Secret Documents: The Drip, Drip Of Revelations

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Biden's secret documents: the drip, drip of revelations

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The first secret documents turned up in Joe Biden's former private office and home back in November, but it was January before the White House publicly admitted the embarrassing discovery -- under pressure from a steady drip of media revelations.

Since then, searches of the president's home have uncovered several more sets of classified files in a snowballing affair threatening to overshadow the Democrat's expected announcement that he will seek a second term in 2024.

Here is a timeline of developments in the saga: - November 2, 2022 - While emptying an office that Biden used occasionally between 2017 -- after the end of his term as Barack Obama's vice-president -- and the launch of his 2020 campaign, Biden's personal lawyers find "a small number of documents" marked as classified in a locked closet.

The following day, the documents are handed over to the National Archives, as US presidents and vice presidents are required to do when they leave office.

The White House makes no public announcement of the discovery, which comes a week before critical midterm elections, and at a time when Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump is being investigated for his mishandling of hundreds of classified files.

- November 9, 2022 - The Department of Justice begins investigating Biden's handling of classified documents.

- December 20, 2022 - Biden's personal lawyers find more documents in the garage of his family home in Wilmington, Delaware, where the 80-year-old president often spends weekends.

The attorneys inform the Justice Department and hand over the documents.

The White House has yet to make a public statement on either of the discoveries.

- January 9, 2023 - The White House confirms for the first time, reacting to media reports, that secret papers were found in Biden's office, but makes no mention of those found in his home in Wilmington.

- January 10, 2023 - At a news conference in Mexico, where Biden is on an official visit, the president says he was "surprised" to learn about the classified document discoveries and does not know what is in them.

- January 12, 2023 - The White House confirms that a "small number" of classified documents were found in storage areas and in the library of Biden's Wilmington home.

Facing an uproar in opposition ranks, US Attorney General Merrick Garland Names Robert Hur, a Trump appointee, as special counsel to investigate the matter.

Biden's spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre tells the press that the search of his Wilmington home concluded the night before, on January 11.

- January 14, 2023 - In a new twist, the White House says a lawyer found five additional pages of classified material in Biden's home in Delaware -- just a day earlier, on January 13.

The total number of documents found in Biden's home and his Washington office has become unclear at this stage -- with the White House referring variably to documents, pages or "items" -- and no details have been released on their level of classification.

- January 19, 2023 - Traveling in California, Biden downplays the furor over the documents, declaring that "there's nothing there" and that he has "no regrets." - January 21, 2023 - The president's personal attorney, Bob Bauer, announces that six more classified documents have been found at Biden's Delaware home.

Unlike previous discoveries, the latest search was conducted by the US Department of Justice -- at the president's invitation, according to his lawyers -- and lasted from 9:45 am to 10:30 pm.

The latest find included documents dating back to Biden's tenure as vice president from 2009 to 2017, but also to his decades-long career in the Senate.

Related Topics

Senate Barack Obama Washington Lawyers White House Visit Trump Wilmington Mexico January November December 2017 2020 Family Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Electricity completely restored across Pakistan: E ..

Electricity completely restored across Pakistan: Energy Minister

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln ..

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln or 4.5% of GDP in 2023 - Study

11 hours ago
 US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to ..

US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to Biden's Home Amid Documents S ..

11 hours ago
 19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.