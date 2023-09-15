Open Menu

Biden's Son Hunter Indicted On Gun Charges

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Biden's son Hunter indicted on gun charges

Washington, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden's son Hunter was indicted Thursday for illegally buying a gun five years ago at a time when he admits he was using drugs heavily.

Hunter Biden was charged with two counts of making false statements, for claiming on forms that he was not using drugs illegally at the time he bought a Colt revolver in Delaware.

A third charge said that, based on the false statements, he illegally possessed the gun -- a charge that can bring up to 10 years in prison.

The charges were filed by Justice Department Special Counsel David Weiss, who has been investigating Biden since 2018.

It came two months after a plea deal between Biden and Weiss, covering the gun charge as well as alleged tax violations, went sour over differences of whether the president's son could face unspecified additional charges.

In the July deal, Biden agreed to plea guilty to two minor tax charges.

In exchange, he was offered probation, as he had already paid what he owed the government along with penalties.

In the same deal, Weiss agreed to suspend the felony gun charge if Biden completed "pretrial diversion," which often involves counseling or rehabilitation.

But in a dramatic July 26 hearing, the deal collapsed over the issue of whether Biden would have been immune from any other charges also investigated by Weiss, including possible crimes related to his business dealings in Ukraine, China and elsewhere.

The judge mentioned the possibility that Biden could be charged as having acted as a lobbyist for foreign governments without registering with the Justice Department.

Three weeks later, after the deal collapsed, Weiss dropped the tax charges and indicated in a court filing that new charges would be brought in other states.

And he told the Deleware court that an indictment on the gun charge would come by the end of September.

The legal troubles of Biden, 53, a Yale-trained lawyer and lobbyist, have cast a shadow over his father's reelection campaign.

Without offering any evidence, Republicans have accused Biden's Justice Department of protecting his son and have accused Weiss, a Republican appointee, of going easy on Hunter.

Related Topics

Hearing Exchange Business Ukraine Drugs China David Same July September 2018 From Government Court

Recent Stories

Erica Robin becomes first Miss Universe Pakistan, ..

Erica Robin becomes first Miss Universe Pakistan, heads to global stage

35 seconds ago
 Georgetown University, ranked 22 in USA, launches ..

Georgetown University, ranked 22 in USA, launches Executive MBA programme in UAE

6 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI President Pervez Elahi in J ..

ATC grants bail to PTI President Pervez Elahi in Judicial Complex vandalism case

11 minutes ago
 ADAFSA implements integrated strategy to develop d ..

ADAFSA implements integrated strategy to develop date palm cultivation, producti ..

21 minutes ago
 Torkham border reopens after nine-day Closure

Torkham border reopens after nine-day Closure

35 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day

37 minutes ago
ECP mandated body to decide timeline for general e ..

ECP mandated body to decide timeline for general elections in country: PM

56 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Costa Rica o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Costa Rica on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, COP28 Presi ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, COP28 Presidency sign MoU to promote tole ..

12 hours ago
 Masdar to showcase nation’s renewables leadershi ..

Masdar to showcase nation’s renewables leadership with prominent presence at C ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous