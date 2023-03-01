Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :President Joe Biden's effort to cancel close to $400 billion in student debt appeared under threat Tuesday in a hearing at the conservative-dominated US Supreme Court.

A majority of the justices indicated in arguments presented Tuesday that they believe Biden exceeded his powers by adopting the costly program without specific authorization from Congress.

Their eventual ruling in the case brought by conservative states could have a huge impact on millions of US households stuck paying for university costs years and even decades after finishing their education.

Chief Justice John Roberts said the case raises "extraordinarily serious" issues about the separation of powers between the executive and legislature.

"Congress shouldn't have been surprised when half a trillion Dollars is wiped off the books" by Biden's policy, he said.