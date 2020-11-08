Paris, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump has brought hope to climate warriors who now see a better chance to save the planet through massive projects to limit global warming.

Activists and scientists feared further climate change destruction from another four years of Trump in denial in the White House.

His defeat totally changes the landscape.

The veteran Democrat leader has pledged to take the United States back in to the Paris climate agreement that Trump forced the country to leave, and which happened officially only on November 4.

The Democrats have drawn up a 1.7-billion-dollar plan to turn the US carbon neutral by 2050.

"Joe Biden's historic election win is the first step towards avoiding climate catastrophe," tweeted Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International.

"The American people are demanding a climate champion in president-elect Biden and in Kamala Harris," his vice-president, she added.