UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden's Victory A Mighty Relief In Battle To Save The Planet

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Biden's victory a mighty relief in battle to save the planet

Paris, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump has brought hope to climate warriors who now see a better chance to save the planet through massive projects to limit global warming.

Activists and scientists feared further climate change destruction from another four years of Trump in denial in the White House.

His defeat totally changes the landscape.

The veteran Democrat leader has pledged to take the United States back in to the Paris climate agreement that Trump forced the country to leave, and which happened officially only on November 4.

The Democrats have drawn up a 1.7-billion-dollar plan to turn the US carbon neutral by 2050.

"Joe Biden's historic election win is the first step towards avoiding climate catastrophe," tweeted Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International.

"The American people are demanding a climate champion in president-elect Biden and in Kamala Harris," his vice-president, she added.

Related Topics

Election White House Trump Paris United States November Democrats From Agreement

Recent Stories

RTA receives 31 thousand reports of items lost in ..

17 minutes ago

MoHAP explores visions of youth in shaping healthc ..

1 hour ago

Russia records 20,498 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 683 recove ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler appoints new Director-General for Depa ..

3 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to King of Nor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.