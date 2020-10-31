Biden,Trump barnstorm heartland in election home stretch

Des Moines, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden waged pitched battles for the American Midwest on Friday,chasing every last vote with four days to go in a region that propelled the Republican to victory in 2016.

Trump and Biden are each barnstorming three heartland states, with a resurgent coronavirus passing the alarming milestone of nine million cases as they hit the stump -- highlighting their differences in a race overshadowed by the pandemic.

Trump, heralding a "big day" of campaigning as he left the White House, held a rally in Michigan before heading to Wisconsin and Minnesota.

"We just want normal," Trump told supporters -- many of them unmasked -- at an outdoor "Make America Great Again" rally near Detroit as he pushed states to relax public health restrictions and resume daily life.

He again bucked his own administration's health experts as he downplayed the Covid-19 threat, saying "if you get it, you're going to get better, and then you're going to be immune." Covid-19 has killed 230,000 people in the US, which is experiencing worrying surges in most states as the winter flu season threatens to throw kerosene on the fire.

The outbreak has ravaged the economy, and while there have been signs of recovery, millions remain jobless.

Biden was also stumping in Wisconsin and Minnesota, after the Democrat's first stop of the day in Iowa, where he flayed Trump over his handling of the pandemic.

"Donald Trump has given up (and) waved the white flag," Biden told a drive-in rally with more than 300 cars in Des Moines.

Biden, tailoring his speech to the Iowa crowd, also bashed the president for saying America's farmers were "doing better now than when they had a farm," after Trump's administration began paying billions of Dollars in Federal subsidies to farmers amid a trade war with China.

Trump flipped Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin from the Democrats to clinch his shock victory four years ago. Now polls show Biden leading in all three, albeit narrowly in Iowa.

It is his first time in Iowa since his inauspicious campaign start in February, when he finished a dismal fourth in the opening Democratic nominating contest.