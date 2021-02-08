Bielefeld v Werder Bremen postponed due to heavy snow

Berlin, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Arminia Bielefeld's home Bundesliga clash with Werder Bremen was called off on Sunday due to heavy snow, the Bundesliga announced, as northern Europe shivers under a powerful snowstorm.

In a statement, the German top flight said that the conditions and snow-blanketed pitch led the country's football league (DFL) to postpone the match "in consultation with the two clubs and match officials".

The league said that the new date for the fixture would be announced "in the coming weeks".

Bielefeld will remain in the relegation play-off place as a result of the match being called off, level on 17 points with Hertha Berlin who sit just outside the bottom three.

Wild wintry weather that Dutch meteorologists have named Storm Darcy has caused major disruption in Germany.

Thick snow of up to 30 centimetres has disrupted road traffic, with hundreds of accidents and part of a motorway in North-Westphalia in western Germany closed by police after it turned into a virtual ice rink.

Heavier snow of up to 40 centimetres was expected in parts of northern Germany overnight, meteorological service DWD said.

Sunday's other Bundesliga match took place however, with Eintracht Frankfurt running out 3-1 winners at Hoffenheim to keep hold of fourth place.