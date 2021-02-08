UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bielefeld V Werder Bremen Postponed Due To Heavy Snow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 02:00 AM

Bielefeld v Werder Bremen postponed due to heavy snow

Berlin, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Arminia Bielefeld's home Bundesliga clash with Werder Bremen was called off on Sunday due to heavy snow, the Bundesliga announced, as northern Europe shivers under a powerful snowstorm.

In a statement, the German top flight said that the conditions and snow-blanketed pitch led the country's football league (DFL) to postpone the match "in consultation with the two clubs and match officials".

The league said that the new date for the fixture would be announced "in the coming weeks".

Bielefeld will remain in the relegation play-off place as a result of the match being called off, level on 17 points with Hertha Berlin who sit just outside the bottom three.

Wild wintry weather that Dutch meteorologists have named Storm Darcy has caused major disruption in Germany.

Thick snow of up to 30 centimetres has disrupted road traffic, with hundreds of accidents and part of a motorway in North-Westphalia in western Germany closed by police after it turned into a virtual ice rink.

Heavier snow of up to 40 centimetres was expected in parts of northern Germany overnight, meteorological service DWD said.

Sunday's other Bundesliga match took place however, with Eintracht Frankfurt running out 3-1 winners at Hoffenheim to keep hold of fourth place.

Related Topics

Football Weather Storm Police Snow Europe Motorway German Road Traffic Germany Bielefeld Bremen Frankfurt Berlin Sunday Top

Recent Stories

COVID-19 proved Spain and UAE are great friends: S ..

1 hour ago

Semi-final round of Arabian Gulf Cup named after & ..

1 hour ago

DP World rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive

1 hour ago

Dubai on track to vaccinate 100% of adult populati ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed attends Police College&#039;s gradu ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Spain ink security cooperation agreement

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.