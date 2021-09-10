UrduPoint.com

Biennial World Cup Proposal Divides Football World

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 10:50 PM

Biennial World Cup proposal divides football world

Lausanne, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :FIFA risks plunging the world of football into a new conflict with its proposal to hold the World Cup every two years instead of four, raising the possibility of a divorce with leading clubs and the powerful European leagues.

The proposal, first floated in the 1990s, was revived in March by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, now head of football development at FIFA.

In May, FIFA President Gianni Infantino agreed, at the request of the Saudi football federation, to launch a "feasibility study" into the proposal, making it clear that he is open to reforming the international calendar.

With Wenger saying he hopes the consultation process will be completed by the end of the year, the powerful European leagues have stepped up their opposition.

- A final phase every summer - FIFA's central argument is that a biennial World Cup would create more profits that could be distributed to federations in Africa, Asia and South America, who have a greater reliance on FIFA funds than the wealthy European leagues.

Wenger says the idea would be to have a final phase every summer from 2025-2026, alternating World Cups and continental tournaments like the European Championships and Copa America. Qualifying matches would be grouped together in October, or in October and March.

He refutes the argument that the players would face increased strain, arguing that they would have to make fewer long journeys and would have a minimum of 25 days rest after playing in summer tournaments for their countries.

"Today's Calendar is outdated," Wenger said. "We want to organise it in a more efficient way." - Hostility in Europe and South America - UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin is fiercely opposed to the proposal and threatened that European nations and South American powerhouses like Brazil and Argentina would boycott a biennial World Cup.

"We can decide not to play in it. As far as I know, the South Americans are on the same page. So good luck with a World Cup like that," he told The Times newspaper.

"I think it will never happen as it is so much against the basic principles of football.

" South American federation CONMEBOL followed that up with a strongly worded statement on Friday, saying the proposal would "distort the most important football competition on the planet".

"There is no sporting justification for shortening the period between World Cups," CONMEBOL said.

Major European clubs have opposed it as well.

"I'm not a fan of it," said Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann, arguing that "if you want more value, make yourself rare." Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claimed Friday that FIFA's proposal was "all about money".

The European Club Association, which represents the continent's biggest clubs, said it believed there was no space in the current calendar for the proposals and complained that FIFA had not contacted it to discuss the matter.

The World Leagues Forum, which speaks for 42 leagues around the globe, said the two-year proposal was detrimental to the economic interests of football and the players' health.

- Silent majority? - Perhaps sensing it was losing the battle of public opinion, FIFA gathered together a group of illustrious former players and coaches in Doha this week to defend the idea of a biennial World Cup.

One of those present, former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, said "we all were in agreement".

Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldo insisted that if you asked the world's two best current players, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, "I'm sure they will all say yes." FIFA holds the key. Any final decision on the proposal would have to be made by a FIFA Congress, which usually takes place in May.

- Boycott threat - Even if FIFA decides to go ahead, it seems unlikely that European clubs -- where the best players are mostly concentrated -- would be prepared to part with their expensive assets for a month at a time, with the increased risk of injury that would bring.

A foretaste of what could happen came this week when some English clubs refused to release their players for matches in countries with an increased risk of Covid-19.

FIFA could also face legal challenges from clubs.

cfe/jed/gj/bspMANCHESTER UNITED

Related Topics

Africa Football World Europe Threatened Divorce Saudi FIFA Liverpool Doha Same Argentina Brazil Money Manchester United March May October Congress All From Agreement Best Asia Arsenal Bayern Coach Lucky Cement Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs stressed ..

Strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs stressed

1 hour ago
 Quaid-e-Azam paid glowing tributes on his death an ..

Quaid-e-Azam paid glowing tributes on his death anniversary

1 hour ago
 Russia's Q2 2021 GDP Up 10.5% From Q2 2020, Up 1.8 ..

Russia's Q2 2021 GDP Up 10.5% From Q2 2020, Up 1.8% From Q2 2019 - Rosstat

1 hour ago
 Philippines' Duterte Extends State of Emergency Ov ..

Philippines' Duterte Extends State of Emergency Over COVID-19 for One Year

1 hour ago
 Terror Groups Like IS Still Seek to Cary Out Large ..

Terror Groups Like IS Still Seek to Cary Out Large-Scale Attacks Against US - FB ..

1 hour ago
 Italy seizes 500 fake Francis Bacon works

Italy seizes 500 fake Francis Bacon works

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.