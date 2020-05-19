UrduPoint.com
'Big Ben' Cuts Beard After First Passes Since Elbow Surgery

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

'Big Ben' cuts beard after first passes since elbow surgery

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Ben Roethlisberger signalled his readiness to return to the NFL on Monday following elbow surgery -- and marked the milestone by shaving off his huge beard.

The Pittsburgh Steelers tweeted a video of the seemingly healthy 38-year-old signal-caller throwing long football passes to running back James Conner and receivers Ryan Switzer and JuJu Smith-Schuster on a football field in an otherwise empty stadium.

"The beard is trimmed," the Steelers tweeted. "You know what that means." The video began with Roethlisberger speaking shortly after being injured in the second week of the 2019 campaign, vowing: "I'm not going to shave or cut my hair until I can throw a football again. Like throw it to one of my teammates, a legit NFL pass.

" Then came the brief "Big Ben" passing video followed by the smiling quarterback sitting in a barber's chair as a glove-wearing man took the scissors to the Roethlis-beard.

"He's baaaack," Smith-Schuster said. "Stay tuned." In 16 NFL seasons, Roethlisberger has gone 144-71-1 with 4,651 completions in 7,230 attempts for 56,545 yards and 363 touchdowns with 191 interceptions and even ran for 1,357 yards and 19 touchdowns.

He led the Steelers to victory in the 2006 and 2009 Super Bowls and was the NFL season passing leader in 2014 and 2018.

Roethlisberger's future was cast into doubt last season however when he was ruled out of the remainder of the campaign with an elbow problem that later required surgery to reattach three tendons.

