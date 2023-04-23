UrduPoint.com

Big Crowds Watch Gooch Win LIV Golf In Australia, Koepka Sinks Hole-in-one

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Big crowds watch Gooch win LIV Golf in Australia, Koepka sinks hole-in-one

Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :American Talor Gooch clung on to score a three stroke victory Sunday at LIV Golf's maiden stop in Australia as Chase Koepka sparked wild scenes with a hole-in-one to culminate the rebel tour's most successful event to date.

Gooch, who has won once on the PGA Tour, at the RSM Classic last year, hit back-to-back 62s to open up a huge 10-stroke lead heading into the final round at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide.

But he nearly blew it with bogeys at seven and eight followed by a double bogey on 10, reducing his lead to just two from India's Anirban Lahiri.

He held his nerve to birdie the 11th and 13th, claiming not only the title but a whopping $4 million at the 54-hole, no-cut tournament, the third stop on the circuit's 14-event schedule.

Lahiri came second ahead of four players tied for third four shots adrift, including Patrick Reed and British Open champion Cameron Smith.

Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, joint runners up to Spain's Jon Rahm at the Masters this month, ended seven off the pace.

"Winning on any tour is hard, winning on this type of golf course in front of this type of crowd is not easy," said Gooch, who had huge crowds more reminiscent of a major accompanying him on his walk to the 18th.

"There was a couple of moments where it got shaky, but you knew that was going to happen. You can't go three days on this type of golf course and not make mistakes."

Related Topics

India Australia Adelaide Lead Spain Sunday Event From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Two earthquakes strike Indonesia&#039;s Kepulauan ..

Two earthquakes strike Indonesia&#039;s Kepulauan Batu

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with Mauritanian President, Iraqi ..

12 hours ago
 ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow w ..

ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow with Shabab Al Ahli in the lead

14 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no ..

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no casualties reported

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.