Big crowds watch Gooch win LIV Golf in Australia, Koepka sinks hole-in-one

Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :American Talor Gooch clung on to score a three stroke victory Sunday at LIV Golf's maiden stop in Australia as Chase Koepka sparked wild scenes with a hole-in-one to culminate the rebel tour's most successful event to date.

Gooch, who has won once on the PGA Tour, at the RSM Classic last year, hit back-to-back 62s to open up a huge 10-stroke lead heading into the final round at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide.

But he nearly blew it with bogeys at seven and eight followed by a double bogey on 10, reducing his lead to just two from India's Anirban Lahiri.

He held his nerve to birdie the 11th and 13th, claiming not only the title but a whopping $4 million at the 54-hole, no-cut tournament, the third stop on the circuit's 14-event schedule.

Lahiri came second ahead of four players tied for third four shots adrift, including Patrick Reed and British Open champion Cameron Smith.

Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, joint runners up to Spain's Jon Rahm at the Masters this month, ended seven off the pace.

"Winning on any tour is hard, winning on this type of golf course in front of this type of crowd is not easy," said Gooch, who had huge crowds more reminiscent of a major accompanying him on his walk to the 18th.

"There was a couple of moments where it got shaky, but you knew that was going to happen. You can't go three days on this type of golf course and not make mistakes."