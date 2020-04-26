UrduPoint.com
Big Fall In COVID-19 Deaths In France In Last 24 Hours: Health Officials

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :France reported a big fall in its coronavirus death toll on Sunday, with 242 deaths in 24 hours, a drop of more than a third on the previous day.

The epidemic has now claimed 22,856 lives in the country since the beginning of March, health officials said.

The deaths in hospitals -- 152 -- was the lowest daily toll in five weeks, they said, while 90 people died in nursing and care homes.

