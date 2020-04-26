Big fall in COVID-19 deaths in France in last 24 hours: health officials

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :France reported a big fall in its coronavirus death toll on Sunday, with 242 deaths in 24 hours, a drop of more than a third on the previous day.

The epidemic has now claimed 22,856 lives in the country since the beginning of March, health officials said.

The deaths in hospitals -- 152 -- was the lowest daily toll in five weeks, they said, while 90 people died in nursing and care homes.