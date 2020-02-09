UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Big Rally In New York's Time Square Slams Indian Actions In Kashmir, Expresses Solidarity With People

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 10:20 AM

Big rally in New York's Time Square slams Indian actions in Kashmir, expresses solidarity with people

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Braving severe cold weather, a large number of Kashmiris, Pakistanis and Sikhs -- some of them holding candles -- demonstrated in New York City's iconic Times Square Saturday night condemning India's annexation of Jammu and Kashmir and calling on the international community to play its role in the implementation of U.N. resolutions that pledged to them the right of self-determination.

The demonstration, organized by the Kashmiri-American Council, was part of a number of activities planned for the week in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Waving banners and shouting slogans, the demonstrators condemned India's Aug. 5 action in revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir that has created a crisis in the disputed region.

They also voiced support and solidarity with the Kashmiri people languishing under the nearly six-month-long siege.

The demonstrators, who were carrying flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, shouted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and carried banners like "Stop Killing Kashmiris , "End the Siege", "Wake Up, Wake Up: UN", "Indian forces out of Kashmir" and "Self-determination for Kashmiris".

Despite icy winds, men, women and children gathered in the Times Square which was crowded with tourists from the across the United States as well as from abroad.

Speakers at the rally called for the Indian government to immediately revoke it illegal actions of August 5, lift the siege, and enter into peaceful negotiations with Pakistan to resolve the decades-old dispute.

Sardar Sawar Khan, a former member of Azad Kashmir Council, called on the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to move decisively to settle the Kashmir dispute on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions to usher in peace and stability in South Asia.

He thanked the government of Pakistan for its strong and consistent support it has extended to the people of Kashmir. He called for national unity at this critical time in Kashmir.

Other speakers included Sikh activist Sardar Amarjit Singh, Kashmiri activist Amna Taj and Khalid Awan of PPP.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Weather Prime Minister United Nations Narendra Modi Jammu New York United States Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Women From Government Asia Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD remains UAE’s top banking brand, va ..

25 minutes ago

FNC to hold session focused on biosafety, GMOs, an ..

41 minutes ago

Emaar Malls closes 2019 with 5% growth in revenue

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Albanian Prime Minister

2 hours ago

Kauffman Fellowship Summit kicks off tomorrow in D ..

2 hours ago

King of Bahrain receives UAE Minister of State for ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.