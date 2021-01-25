UrduPoint.com
"Big Red Envelope" Continues To Top China Box Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 11:10 AM

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Comedy film "Big Red Envelope" continued to lead China's daily box office chart Sunday, for a third straight day after its screening.

It raked in 18.4 million Yuan (about 2.8 million U.S. Dollars), about one-fifth of the market's total of 87.89 million yuan on Sunday.

Hit drama "A Little Red Flower" ranked second, pocketing 15.4 million yuan. The movie dominated the daily chart for over three weeks following its release on New Year's Eve, with total earnings topping 1.

28 billion yuan as of Sunday, data compiled by the China Movie Data Information Network showed. Crime thriller "Shock Wave 2," ranked third on the daily chart, which grossed 15.2 million yuan, with a total box office revenue exceeding 1.1 billion yuan.

China's box office continued to see robust growth into 2021 after scoring a record high for New Year's Day earnings. The total box office revenue so far this year has reached 2.94 billion yuan.

