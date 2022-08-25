UrduPoint.com

'Big Step-up' Needed From South Africa Against Hurting Wallabies

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber is demanding a "big step-up" from his side and is expecting an "epic encounter" against Australia on Saturday as both teams strive to bounce back after crushing defeats in the Rugby Championship.

The world champion Springboks are seeking consistency on the road after erratic form at home against Wales and New Zealand saw South Africa win three Tests and lose two.

They head into the clash at Adelaide Oval on the back of a 35-23 home defeat to the All Blacks just under two weeks ago, having stunned New Zealand 26-10 in their Rugby Championship opener.

"We had a thorough review of our last match against New Zealand, and we have identified the areas of our game in which we need to improve," said Nienaber, whose side are aiming to win on Australian soil for the first time since 2013.

"We know we need to make a big step-up in the quality of our performance to start the tour on a positive note, and that is a big objective for us this weekend.

"The fact that this will be the first Test between the teams in Adelaide will serve as extra motivation for both teams this weekend, so we are preparing for another epic encounter against them," he added.

South Africa scrumhalf Faf de Klerk returns after missing the second All Blacks Test with concussion and wing Warrick Gelant replaces the injured Jesse Kriel in the only other change.

South Africa's bench -- popularly referred to as the 'bomb squad' due to its impact -- has also been shuffled.

It features five forwards and three backs rather than the usual 6-2 split, with Jaden Hendrikse replacing Herschel Jantjies, and Elton Jantjies and Frans Steyn providing further cover at the back with Willie le Roux and Jasper Wiese missing out.

