Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 08:40 AM

Big tech show, now virtual, aims for digital connections

Washington, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Forced by the pandemic to go online, the massive annual gathering for the technology industry normally held in Las Vegas still wants to be a place for connections, even if virtual.

The scaled-down, digital-only Consumer Electronics Show will be heavily influenced by the global crisis, and will showcase new ways of delivering health care along with innovations in artificial intelligence, robotics, smart homes and cities, and other segments.

The January 11-14 event will go on without the glitzy spectacles and showy product unveilings which have in past years drawn tens of thousands of industry participants.

"We've been forced to adapt and we have," said Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer Technology Association, which produces the show, adding that the new format "will illustrate how innovation paves the way for a brighter tomorrow."The digital show may allow exhibitors, buyers and others to make better use of their time by connecting with the most relevant people, said Jean Foster, a senior vice president of the trade association.

"So we really built around the concept of people being able to interact with each other," she told AFP.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

