Biggest Buddhist Stupa discovered in Swabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Directorate of Archeology & Museums (DOAM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has discovered and excavated one of the biggest Buddhist Stupa in the region.

According to DOAM, KP, Baho Dheri Stupa at Swabi the discovered site is almost 1800 years old as per initial researches.

An official of DOAM said,more than 400 antiquities have been recovered. It is the largest stupa in the area.

Further excavations are underway.

The discoveries include a 73-meter (240-feet) stupa, the largest of its kind so far found in the region and a rare life-size statue of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

Other antiquities include seated Buddha statues, the original floor of the largest stupa dating back 1,800 years and a statue in meditation pose, he added.

The latest discoveries are the outcome of an ongoing excavation in the region over the past six months.