'Biggest Challenge' At Wimbledon Awaits Medvedev

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

'Biggest challenge' at Wimbledon awaits Medvedev

Santa Ponça, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :World number two Daniil Medvedev claimed his first grass court title on Saturday in Mallorca, just two days from the start of Wimbledon which he described as "the biggest challenge".

The Russian defeated big-serving Sam Querrey of the United States 6-4, 6-2.

It was his second title of the year after Marseille and the 11th of his career.

"I've always liked playing on grass. Four years ago, I would say that it was my favourite surface," said the mercurial Russian.

"But after my results on hard courts I couldn't say anything else other than hard courts, and I still like playing on hard courts more.

" He added: "It was important for me to get these things like titles going, because we don't have a lot of tournaments (on grass). I'm happy to get this title, but I'm looking forward to the biggest challenge on grass, which is Wimbledon." Medvedev, 25, will be looking to reach the second week at Wimbledon for the first time when the Grand Slam tournament starts on Monday.

He has yet to get past the third round at the All England Club.

In the first round he takes on Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff who defeated him in the first round of the Halle grass court event last week.

