Biggest Fine At US Open For Logo On Opelka's Bag

New York, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :American Reilly Opelka has incurred the biggest fine so far at the US Open, paying $10,000 for logos on his equipment bag that were too large.

The 22nd seed, who faces South African Lloyd Harris in a fourth-round match on Monday, was fined by the US Tennis Association for an "unapproved" bag.

"US Open ticket sales must be strugglin this year 10k for a pink bag, at least it looked fly," Opelka tweeted after learning of the fine.

Opelka will have the funds to pay for his first-round violation. He's into the last 16 at a Grand Slam event for the first time.

"What a joke on the US Open to do that. 10K for a pink bag? C'mon," Opelka said, even though the fine related to the logo size rather than the color of the bag.

"The head referee was telling me you should have come in and had this thing measured. I actually thought it was a different bag. We had that logo specifically made. We measured. It is too big.

"It was not the same bag I was using at the French Open. We made the effort to make it smaller.

There was a mistake in production, I think, because in Europe with the conversion, with what was allowed.

"But I made the effort. The referee told me that it was too big and that was it. She said to cover one side of it." He referenced a comment made by compatriot Taylor Fritz.

"I snapped a racquet over my knee, didn't get fined a Dollar, and you bring a pink bag and got fined 10 grand. What a joke," Opelka said.

"I thought it was a bit harsh, a bit excessive. My job is not to measure logos. It is just not. My job is to win matches. I have bigger things to worry about.

"For the referee to tell me it's my job to measure a logo, no, clearly not. It's his job."Opelka noted trims to the upper level prize money to add more for players in lower rounds.

"Our prize money has been decreased for over a year and a half now but our fines have been increased," he said. "I don't want to point fingers out on other players, not trying to throw anyone under the bus, but there have been people that have gotten away with a lot worse with a lot less of a fine."

