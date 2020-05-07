'Biggest secret' - Taiwan baseball draws foreign fans during sports shutdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Taoyuan, Taiwan, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Foreign fans starved of baseball are tuning in to Taiwan's often-overlooked league as the island basks in the glow of being one of the few places in the world hosting live sports.

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the global sporting Calendar but Taiwan has largely halted local transmissions and its Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) has kept on batting.

All of the league's four teams have begun streaming games with English commentary, racking up millions of views for games featuring cardboard cut-outs of fans and robots beating drums.

"A lot of people back home in the US are dying to get sports back, they are really just trying to find something to watch," Ryan Carpenter, an American born pitcher for Rakuten Monkeys, told AFP.

"I think having English commentaries really helps.

" Rakuten Monkeys, owned by the Japanese e-commerce giant, was the first team to broadcast in English with nearly five million views for its first five games of this season.

The debut English broadcast for Chinatrust Brothers via Twitter on Tuesday also attracted more than one million views.

Analysts say much of the interest is coming from the United States where Major League Baseball remains shuttered.

"This is the biggest secret little league that no one knows about," Rob Liu, who runs the English-language CPBL Stats blog, told AFP, adding traffic to his site has increased tenfold, mainly from the US and Canada.

"We would have never thought about counting the CPBL," added Brandon DuBreuil from Covers.com, a North American sports betting information company. "People are betting on it."