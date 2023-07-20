Open Menu

Biggest Women's World Cup Kicks Off With Host Nations In Spotlight

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The first Women's World Cup to feature 32 teams kicks off on Thursday with New Zealand taking on former winners Norway in the opening game in Auckland before co-hosts Australia face the Republic of Ireland in front of 80,000 fans in Sydney.

The month-long tournament has expanded from the 24-team event at the last edition in France four years ago and is being staged in two different countries for the first time, in nine cities across Australia and New Zealand.

While Australia's Matildas are hoping to go all the way to the final in Sydney on August 20, New Zealand's ambitions on home soil are more modest.

The Football Ferns are hoping to win a World Cup match for the first time at the 16th attempt when they play Norway at Eden Park at 0700 GMT, following the tournament's opening ceremony.

"Our goal is pretty clear. We want to win our first World Cup match. We want to make it out of our group," captain Ali Riley told reporters on the eve of the Group A game.

New Zealand, coached by Jitka Klimkova, are ranked 26th in the world and have won just once in their last 11 matches.

Norway, meanwhile, won the World Cup in 1995 when current coach Hege Riise was the star player.

They have come to New Zealand seeking to banish the memory of last year's Euro, when they lost 8-0 to hosts England on the way to a group-stage exit.

