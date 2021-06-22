UrduPoint.com
BiH's Exports Up 29 Pct In First 5 Months This Year

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:30 PM

SARAJEVO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH) goods exports amounted to 5.2 billion convertible marks (3.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first five months of 2021, up 29 percent year-on-year, the Agency for Statistics of BiH said Monday.

The imports totaled 7.8 billion convertible marks (4.7 billion dollars), up 18 percent, according to the agency.

The coverage of import by export was 67 percent, and international trade in goods deficit amounted to 2.6 billion convertible marks (1.

6 billion dollars), it said.

Exports to the European Union (EU) countries, BiH's most important trading partner, amounted to 3.9 billion convertible marks (2.4 billion dollars) in the same period, up 31 percent year-on-year. Imports from the EU amounted to 4.7 billion convertible marks (2.9 billion dollars), up 18 percent.

The country's top export products were metal goods, furniture, and electricity, while the top three import products were petroleum and petroleum products, vehicles, as well as iron and steel.

