BiH's Exports Up, Imports Down In First Two Months

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:40 PM

BiH's exports up, imports down in first two months

SARAJEVO , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BIH) goods exports in the first two months of 2021 totaled 1.9 billion convertible marks (KM, 1.16 billion U.S. Dollars), up 7.3 percent year-on-year, the country's Agency for Statistics said on Friday.

Goods imports totaled 2.6 billion KM in the same period, down 6.3 percent, according to the same source.BiH's coverage of import by export was 72.7 percent and its international trade deficit amounted to 718 million KM.

The European Union (EU) is BiH's most important trading partner. The country's goods exports to EU countries amounted to 1.

4 billion KM in the first two months of 2021, up 7.9 percent year-on-year.

Imports from the EU amounted to 1.6 billion KM in the same period, down 5.9 percent.

BiH's second largest trading partners are the signatory countries of the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA) -- Albania, North Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro and Serbia.

BiH's top export products were metal goods, furniture and electricity, and the top three import products were petroleum and petroleum products, vehicles, and iron and steel.

