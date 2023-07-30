Open Menu

Bijing Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rain

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Bijing issues red alert for heavy rain

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Beijing on Saturday evening issued a red alert for rainstorms, as heavy rains brought by Typhoon Doksuri are expected to pound the Chinese capital and vast areas in the north.

Heavy rain will hit most parts of Beijing between Saturday night and Tuesday, and the municipal meteorological bureau has warned of torrential rains in the capital's western and southern areas.

The bureau upgraded an orange alert that was issued at midday to a red alert, and warned of mountain torrents and geological disasters.

Residents have received text message warnings to stay indoors on Saturday night.

A red alert is issued when precipitation is expected to exceed 100 millimeters within an hour, or 150 millimeters within six hours.

Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in east China's Fujian Province on Friday morning, bringing strong gales and heavy rain. It moved north to Jiangxi Province on Friday night, where it gradually weakened into a tropical storm, edging further north to impact Beijing, Tianjin and the northern provinces of Hebei and Shanxi.

