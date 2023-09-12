Open Menu

Bilateral Relations In Focus As Turkish Delegation Visits National Heritage Division

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :A Turkish delegation, led by Ambassador Prof. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci, met with Caretaker Federal Minister Jamal Shah at the National Heritage and Culture Division to discuss mutual interests and bilateral relations.

During the event, Federal Minister Jamal Shah stressed that the profound connection between Pakistan and Turkiye signifies an unmatched display of brotherly bonds and affection, setting it apart from all other relationships.

Jamal Shah expressed that Pakistan highly regards and honors the enduring partnership with Turkiye, as these two fraternal nations consistently offer support to one another in times of need.

The Minister expressed a keen interest in enhancing collaboration in literary, cultural, cinema, film, tourism, and other areas of mutual interest. This aims to deepen and strengthen the effectiveness and recognition of this relationship.

Turkish Ambassador Prof. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci emphasized the significant importance of Turkiye's relationship with Pakistan. He also highlighted the immense potential for enhancing cooperation in cultural and literary domains between these two fraternal nations.

He mentioned that the Turkish Embassy plans to host a two-day celebration in Islamabad on October 29, 2023, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

He extended an invitation to the minister to join in marking this significant milestone in Turkey's history�the centenary of the founding of the Republic of Turkiye.

In reply, Shah pledged the complete support of the National Heritage and Culture Division in arranging the two-day festivities for the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

He extended invitations to the Turkish Ambassador and Dr. Halil Toker from the Yunus Emre Culture Center to participate in a national conference organized by the National Heritage and Culture Division, along with its affiliated departments, aimed at promoting folk literary heritage.

Both parties agreed to enhance bilateral relations by launching cultural and literary exchange initiatives.

The delegation included Murat Yagis, who served as the First Secretary, and Dr. Halil Toker from the Yunus Emre Culture Center. Federal Secretary Humaira Ahmed from the National Heritage and Culture Division was also in attendance during the meeting.

