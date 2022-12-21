UrduPoint.com

Bilawal, Blinken Discuss Reconstruction Of Flood-hit Areas, Upcoming Climate Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 01:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Tuesday discussed the flood-caused destruction in Pakistan and the reconstruction of the affected areas.

During the conversation, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari "shared their mutual hope for a productive International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in January and discussed the need for close coordination", according to the US State Department.

Secretary Blinken offered condolences for lives lost in recent terrorist attacks and underscored the United States' resolute support for Pakistan against terrorism.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto conveyed gratitude on behalf of the Government of Pakistan for USG's flood assistance of $97 million.

He expressed the resolve that the two countries would continue to extend mutual cooperation for rebuilding resilient infrastructure in Pakistan.

Both the countries would also keep up cooperation to further enhance and diversify bilateral relations and to work together for regional peace and stability, he added.

"Spoke with Secretary Blinken conveyed gratitude of GoP for USG's flood assist. of $97 m. Will continue coop (read cooperation) for rebuilding resilient infrastructure in Pakistan; to further enhance diversify bilateral relations; to work together for regional peace and stability," Foreign Minister Bilawal wrote on Twitter.

Secretary Blinken also took to Twitter about his discussion with Bilawal.

He said, "Spoke with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to express our continued support for the people of Pakistan as they recover from devastating floods. I hope for a productive climate conference next month and give my condolences for the lives lost in recent terrorist attacks."

