Bilawal Seeks Sustained U.S. Assistance To Deal With Impact Of Flood Disaster

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 11:30 AM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a meeting with Senator Robert Menendez, Chairman US Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington DC has lauded the United States' assistance for flood relief, saying that magnitude of the disaster necessitated sustained and long-term cooperation.

The Foreign Minister shared with Chairman Menendez impact of the devastation caused by floods. He underscored that it was a compound crisis with humanitarian, health, food security and economic dimensions.

He urged Chairman Menendez's personal leadership in mobilising support in the U.S. Congress, which historically had stood by the people of Pakistan during such natural disasters.The Foreign Minister said that the flood crisis provided an opportunity to Pakistan to build back better, greener and resilient infrastructure.

Given the huge investment required, Pakistan viewed the US government and private sector as important partners in this task.

Chairman Menendez conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the people and the government of Pakistan on the devastation caused by the floods.

He assured of his support in enabling Pakistan to overcome this challenge.

He said the 75th Anniversary of the establishment of Diplomatic ties between Pakistan and the US was an important milestone.Both countries had achieved a lot working together.

Chairman Menendez praised the Pakistani diaspora's role in strengthening Pakistan-US ties. He underscored the importance of Senate Foreign Relations Committee's regular engagement with the Foreign Minister.

Both sides also discussed peace and stability in the region including Afghanistan, Indian repression in IIOJK and its illegal actions of August 5, 2019.

