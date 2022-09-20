Bilawal, Wang Yi share views on bilateral ties, multilateral cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral ties.

During the meeting that took place on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, the two sides had a comprehensive exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral partnership and multilateral cooperation, including at the United Nations.

This was their fourth meeting since the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari assumed office in April 2022.

The Foreign Minister conveyed profound gratitude to the Chinese leadership, government and people for China's prompt support and robust assistance to Pakistan in the wake of catastrophic floods, which was a true reflection of time-tested 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership' between Pakistan and China.

Recalling the summit meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping in Samarkand on September 15, 2022, the two ministers reaffirmed full commitment to further deepening of strategic cooperation, extending strong support for each other's core interests and major concerns, enhancing economic engagement, accelerating high-quality development of CPEC, and strengthening bilateral security cooperation.

The foreign minister highlighted Pakistan's close convergence with China on multilateral issues premised on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, multilateralism, free trade, and development.

He appreciated China's contributions for global socio-economic development through open and inclusive initiatives like Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Global Development Initiative(GDI).

Bhutto agreed to remain in close contact with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.