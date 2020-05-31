Bilbao coach Garitano extends contract

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Athletic Bilbao coach Gaizka Garitano has extended his contract until June 2021, the Spanish club announced on Sunday.

Garitano took charge in December 2018 with the team in the relegation zone and led them to an eighth-place finish in his first season.

They sit 10th in La Liga and beat Barcelona en route to the Copa del Rey final, to be played against Basque rivals Real Sociedad.

Garitano's previous contract was due to expire this summer.

"The experience we have had this year in the cup has been magnificent and we have the opportunity to win a trophy," said Garitano.

"The team's objective in the final 11 games is clear. Despite the five-point gap behind Valencia, we want to qualify for Europe."La Liga is set to restart on June 11 after a three-month absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.