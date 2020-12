(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Slaven Bilic became the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season when he was sacked by struggling West Brom on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old Croatian's sacking comes with the side 19th in the table but on the back of an encouraging 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Tuesday.