Bill Barr -- Trump's Fixer Or 'big Disappointment'?

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 10:00 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :As a businessman, Donald Trump always had a fixer -- part-lawyer, part-law bender, someone to make bad things go away. And as president, he thought he'd gone one better: his very own Attorney General Bill Barr.

Barr, 70, resigned Monday after falling out publicly with Trump, ending one of the most scrutinized and high-stakes relationships in Washington just weeks before the Republican president makes way for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

A veteran Washington insider who had already served as the top US law enforcement official under Republican president George H.W. Bush, Barr took office in February 2019.

In an already volatile Trump presidency, this was an especially combustible moment.

Shortly before, Trump had fired his previous attorney general, Jeff Sessions.

And special counsel Robert Mueller was winding up a huge probe into Russian attempts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election and assist Trump's surprise victory over Hillary Clinton.

Trump had fired Sessions precisely because he refused to be the president's pointman on the issue, recusing himself -- and triggering the appointment of the dogged outside investigator.

Barr came under almost immediate criticism that he sought to dismantle the customary firewall between the White House and the Justice Department.

Although he left Mueller to finish his probe, Barr performed a deft piece of political maneuvering by getting out in front of the dense official Russia report with a short summary of his own.

The four-page statement highlighted that Mueller had not found direct, provable links of conspiracy between Trump and the Russians. This dominated subsequent coverage, even if the actual report, released only shortly after, raised many troubling questions about the election and Trump's behavior.

In unusually open criticism, one Federal judge accused Barr of "misleading" the public.

- Polarizing figure - For some, Barr was a bigger version of the private attorneys guarding Trump during his tumultuous business career against lawsuits and criminal allegations related to everything from bankruptcy to divorce, fraud and sexual assault.

Barr "is turning the Justice Department into a shield to protect the president and his henchmen," Seattle prosecutor Michael Dion wrote.

Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted after the announcement of Barr's departure that he "made our criminal justice system less just and @TheJusticeDept more corrupt. Good riddance."But Republicans saw Barr as a straight-shooter bringing stability during extraordinary Washington turmoil.

Senator Lindsey Graham said Barr "was the right man at the right time in overseeing highly political investigations and stood in the breach at times against both the left and the right."

